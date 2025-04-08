Rascal Flatts reach the end of the road on Life Is a Highway Tour

Jordan Davis joined Rascal Flatts onstage Friday in Orlando, duetting on "Yours If You Want It" as the trio wrapped their Life Is a Highway Tour.

It was Rascal Flatts' first time on the road since 2019, after the pandemic sidelined a planned 2020 farewell tour.

"We've been blown away with the response this tour has gotten," Jay DeMarcus reflects. "Being back on the road with our fans has been such a rewarding and humbling experience."

“Twenty five years of being a Rascal Flatts family has truly flown by, and it’s been such a blessing to share in that celebration with you all on this tour and feel the love!” he adds.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane joined the band for the tour's 21 shows, with Carly Pearce stopping by to perform "I Wish" during their hometown show in Columbus, Ohio.

Carly and Jordan both appear on Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, which drops June 6. The new album also includes Rascal Flatts' current hit, "I Dare You," with Jonas Brothers.

