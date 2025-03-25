Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks and Carly Pearce help cement Trisha Yearwood's star status

Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce turned out on Monday to help Trisha Yearwood elevate her star status, as she became the 2,805th addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“People tell you never to meet your heroes," Carly said in her tribute. "But the woman that we are all celebrating today had made me and so many other aspiring country music singers think differently."

Reba — who was Trisha's early hero, much like Trisha was Carly's — shared a similar sentiment.

“We are in the country music business, where girls stick together," the Country Music Hall of Famer said. "We have fun together. We complain and gripe to each other because you can’t do that with anybody else. Nobody else understands."

The inductee herself was touched to see fans who've been supporting her since the very beginning.

“It’s very surreal to be here," Trisha remarked. "And the thing that makes it so special are the people who are here. I see a lot of faces who have been coming to see me live since 1991. And I love you, and you know that!"

Of course, Trisha's husband, Garth Brooks, was also there to show his love.

“As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something," she said of the superstar. "And for all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you.”

Located in front of the Capitol Records building, "down a few stars from each other," Trisha joked they'd figure out a way to link their stars and maybe "put (out) some bread crumbs or something."

