Reba's 'Happy's Place' theme song drops Friday

By Jeremy Chua

The theme song for NBC's Happy's Place is arriving on Friday. And, yes, it's sung by the one and only Reba McEntire.

Reba hopped on socials Thursday to share the release news with fans, as well as a never-before-heard snippet of the official Happy's Place theme.

"Rest your heart and be a part/ You'll always feel so safe/ See a smile on someone else's face/ Right here at Happy's Place/ Oh oh oh," Reba sings in the video from a vocal booth.

Happy's Place will reunite Reba with her hit namesake sitcom's co-star and longtime friend Melissa Peterman. Other actors on the forthcoming show include Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Reba's real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Happy's Place premieres Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!