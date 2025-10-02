Reba's ready for a mother/daughter reunion on 'Happy's Place'

Reba McEntire & JoAnna García Swisher (Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard
Reba Hart and Cheyenne Montgomery will soon be together again.

Fans of Reba McEntire's self-titled sitcom will recognize the character names from the popular sitcom, in which Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher played the country star's daughter.

Now, Swisher's set for a reunion on Reba's new show, Happy's Place. She'll play an influencer named Kenzie on the NBC sitcom, which puts her at odds with Reba's character, Bobbie.

Of course, McEntire's Reba nemesis, Melissa Peterman, also stars in the show, which is going into its second season. Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, respectively the son-in-law and ex-husband on Reba, both guested in season 1.

The second season of Happy's Place premieres Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

