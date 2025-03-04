Reba's ready to play 'Nashville's first rodeo'

Nashville's known more for musical cowboys than rodeo cowboys, but that could all begin to change this spring, with what's being billed as "Nashville's first rodeo."

The Music City Rodeo will take over Bridgestone Arena for three nights starting May 29. The festivities begin with a PRCA Prorodeo each night, followed by a superstar concert. Reba McEntire kicks things off the first night, with Jelly Roll following May 30 and Tim McGraw closing things out May 31.

Of course, Reba has plenty of rodeo cred, having come from a rodeo family before realizing she was getting far more attention for singing the national anthem than for her barrel racing.

Presales for the event start Wednesday, March 3. You can find out more at MusicCityRodeo.com.

