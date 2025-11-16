Report: NFL player in critical condition after being shot

Kris Body- New York Jets Photo contributed by New York Jets website (New York Jets website)
By WHIO Staff

NEW YORK — An NFL player is in critical condition after being shot in New York City early Sunday.

The New York Post reports that New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan around 2 a.m.

An NYPD spokesperson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that medics took Boyd to Bellevue Hospital.

He is in “critical, but stable condition,” after being shot in the abdomen.

A New York Jets spokesperson told ESPN that the team is “aware of the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Our sister station, WPXI in Pittsburgh, reports that Boyd, 29, is in his first season with the Jets after signing with the team back in March. He’s been on injured reserve all season.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

