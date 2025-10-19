‘Rest easy, brother;’ Limp Bizkit announces death of bassist Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit announced the death of Sam Rivers, the band’s original bassist, on Saturday.

The Nu metal band posted about Rivers’ death on social media on Saturday, Oct. 18. He was 48.

“Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” the band said in the post. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.”

Rivers was the original bassist for the band alongside Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, and DJ Lethal.

Nu Metal is a subgenre of metal that combines additional music genres like hip hop, funk, industrial, and grunge.

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced,” the post said. “His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

The post was signed by the original members, Durst, Borland, Otto, and DJ Lethal.

The post went on to call Rivers a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of human, a true legend of legends” and said his “spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”

Limp Bizkit started in the mid-90s in Jacksonville, Florida, and remains active today. They are best known for their hits “Break Stuff,” “Rollin’”, and “Take a Look Around.” They have nearly 21 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always,” the post went on to say. “Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

DJ Lethal commented on the post, asking fans to respect Rivers’ family’s privacy.

“We are in shock. Rest in power, my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work, and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed,” DJ Lethal said in his comment.

The post did not reveal any details on the cause of death.

