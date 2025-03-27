Riley Green needed to make it less weird in the 'Worst Way'

When it came time for Riley Green to choose his co-star in the steamy "Worst Way" video, there was one thing on his mind: trying to make it less awkward.

"When you start lookin’ at an actress or model for a music video like this, my thing was I knew it was gonna be awkward," he explains. "You’re basically makin’ out with somebody for several hours."

So Stephanie Ludwig, a model from Texas, became his music video muse.

"There [were] two girls who have been in a music video," Riley continues. "Stephanie was in 'In Love by Now' and a girl named Brooke that was in 'If It Wasn't for Trucks.' And I just thought, man, like, if we could get one of them, 'cause I know 'em, it wouldn't be that weird."

Overall, Riley says his strategy worked.

"I mean, it’s still kinda awkward," he admits. "But she was great. And she’s got a big personality, so it was really easy to film that with her. And, you know, it’s not all that miserable for me."

Even though "Worst Way" is still making its way up the country chart, it's already been certified Platinum.

