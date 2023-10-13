Riley Green releases 'Ain't My Last Rodeo': "I'm really proud of it"

Riley Green's sophomore album, Ain't My Last Rodeo, is out now.

Arriving via BMLG Records, the 12-track record was heavily inspired by Riley's grandparents and Alabama upbringing.

"I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am," says Riley.

"This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album," he shares. "I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement."

Riley will hit the road in 2024 for his headlining Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour with openers Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley. For the full tour schedule, visit Riley's website.

Riley's Luke Combs-assisted single, "Different 'Round Here," is currently top 20 on the country charts.

