Riley Green on touring + collaborating with Luke Combs: "I'm such a big fan of him"

The opportunity to tour with Luke Combs and sing in stadiums is one Riley Green doesn't take lightly.

"Stadium shows are great. It's such a big deal to go out there and be in front of 50 [thousand], 60,000 people," Riley tells ABC Audio. "[It's] something I never thought I'd be doing, but it's great to have my first stadium tour be with Luke since I've been such a big fan of him and have been for a long time."

In fact, Riley's admiration for Luke recently led to them jumping in the studio to rerecord Riley's 2019 song "Different 'Round Here" as a new duet.

"I mean, being on tour just made sense," shares Riley. "I reached out and asked him about a song I had called 'Different 'Round Here' that's been such a big song for me, but it was never a single, it was never on radio. And fortunately, he wanted to be a part of it."

"Different 'Round Here" is Riley's latest single on country radio, and is currently #34 and ascending the country charts.

Coming up, you can catch Riley and Luke at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 22. For tickets, visit Riley's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.