Riley Green's throwing a party in Nashville

Riley Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo arrives October 13, and he'll be celebrating its release with a party in Nashville.



The newly announced event takes place October 12 at 7 p.m. at the Walk of Fame Park. Ella Langley, who's supporting Riley on his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour, will serve as the opening act.



Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Riley's new Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, which was established in honor of his late grandfathers, Buford Green and Lendon Bonds.



"We've been playing some of these new songs out on the road this summer and I'm excited to finally share them all with the fans," shares Riley. "My grandaddies were huge inspirations on me, my songwriting, and what is most important to me. It means a lot to honor them by raising money for and supporting some great charities that they would have been proud to support."



Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 19, at Riley's website.

Ain't My Last Rodeo, which features the Luke Combs-assisted "Different 'Round Here," is available for preorder now.

