'Run It' with Jelly Roll on 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

By Jeremy Chua

A new genre-blending track from Jelly Roll has arrived.

Jelly wrote his newest release, "Run It," with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, hit DJ David Guetta and songwriter Sean Cook, and it'll be featured in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Over an electronic-pop production, Jelly sings, "We do this everywhere we go/ I think you know/ This ain't no one horse rodeo/ I think you know/ When we pull up, green lights, I show/ I think you know/ That we gon' run it, run it, run it/ 'Til we runnin' outta road."

An accompanying music video will be out soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters Dec. 20.

Jelly's ascending the country charts with his new single, "Liar," which he recently performed with Keith Urban at the CMA Awards.

