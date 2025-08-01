Russell Dickerson makes it 'Worth Your Wild' with his new song

Check out Russell Dickerson's new track and it'll be "Worth Your Wild."

That's the name of the latest preview of his fourth studio album, Famous Back Home, which lands Aug. 22.

"'Worth Your Wild' is a high-energy heater with a beat that just sticks with you — we added it to the tour setlist immediately," Russell says. "It's everything I loved growing up — Blink 182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975 — all coming together in one catchy, feel-good Russell Dickerson song."

Russell's set to cohost the 18th ACM Honors Aug. 20 with Carly Pearce and perform on the show, as well.

His latest hit, "Happen to Me," just broke into country's top 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.