Russell Dickerson's here to pump you up for Russellmania

When Russell Dickerson launches the second leg of his Russellmania Tour Friday night in Nashville, you can rest assured he'll be in tip-top shape for it.

If you doubt it, just check out the Road to Russellmania video he posted on his socials. It starts with Russell's barbell rolling away before a last-minute comic save. While there's plenty of humor, amped-up action and lots of working out, it's mainly just a great chance to see Russell shirtless, since he keeps his fitness on point 24/7.

The "Yours" hitmaker officially steps into the ring Friday, March 14, at Music City's The Pinnacle, where he's sure to sing his new radio tune, "Happen to Me."

