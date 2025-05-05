Russell Dickerson's ready to go a few more rounds on the Russellmania Tour

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Russell Dickerson's extending Round 3 of his Russellmania Tour, adding five fall dates on the West Coast and in Canada.

The new shows start Oct. 10 in Lincoln, California, with stops in Spokane and Seattle before he heads to Calgary and Saskatoon. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, May 9.

The trek resumes June 5 with sold-out dates in New York City, Asbury and Boston.

You can check out the new Russellmania version of his latest hit, "Happen to Me," which was shot at the Nashville stop on the tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!