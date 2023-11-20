Saddle Up as Chase Rice gets Western

Get cowgirl and cowboy-ready for Chase Rice's Get Western Tour.

Chase will kick things off in Seattle, Washington, on February 10 before making stops in 11 Canadian cities, including Toronto and Montreal. Up-and-comers Owen Riegling and Palmer Anthony will open on select dates.

"From radio to live shows, Canada has always been so good to us," notes Rice. "I had the chance to explore even more of the beautiful country during my time off from touring earlier this summer, and I can’t wait to come back in the new year for these shows with our Canadian fans."

Tickets to Chase's Seattle show are on sale now at his website. Tickets to the Canada dates go on sale Friday, November 24.

Chase's latest album is I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell. It arrived in May 2023 and spawned the single "Bad Day to Be a Cold Beer."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.