Saddle up for a new Lainey Wilson documentary special

Lainey Wilson and ABC News Studios are teaming up for a new documentary-style special.



With production led by Robin Roberts, the project will chronicle Lainey's rise to stardom and spotlight her versatility and multimedia career as a singer, songwriter and actress.



"It's such an honor to be a part of this project," says the "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker. "Thank you to Robin and ABC News Studios for helping bring light to my story throughout the past year. I can't wait for everyone to watch."



"I look forward to telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic. Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can't wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world," shares Robin.



"Robin has a passion for telling stories about the human experience," adds Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studios. "This project gets to the heart of the triumphs and challenges in Lainey's journey to the top of country music. We can't wait to share it with the Hulu audience."



Lainey's special will start streaming on Hulu Wednesday, May 29.



Tickets to Lainey's Country's Cool Again Tour, which kicks off in Nashville on May 31, are available now at laineywilson.com.

