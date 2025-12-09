Safety measures ‘were not in place’ when trench collapsed, injuring 2 and killing 1

CLERMONT COUNTY — Safety measures were not in place when three men were trapped after a trench collapsed in Clermont County on Friday afternoon.

News Center 7 previously reported that one person died and two others are in critical condition after placing underground pipes on Valley Forge Drive when the trench collapsed at 3:40 p.m.

It took six hours to pull two of the three men out of the trench. The third man died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collapse.

Officials investigating said the standard trench safety systems, which are normally required for the work the men were doing, “were not in place”, according to our news partner, WCPO.

The contractor working on the project was Luxury Pools, based in New Carlisle, said Fire Chief Dave Jetter.

According to the OSHA website, Luxury Pools and its related landscaping company, Whispering Creek, have no violation history.

OSHA representatives responded to the scene and are looking into whether the trench complied with safety standards for water control piping installation.

The Miami Township Police Department is also investigating and is looking at possible charges of reckless homicide and negligent assault, according to a police report.

Police said that no charges have been filed at this time.

