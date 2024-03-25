Sam Hunt drops Johnny Cash-inspired "Locked Up" video

Sam Hunt walked in Johnny Cash's shoes in the music video for his new song, "Locked Up."



Inspired by Johnny's 1968 Johnny Cash performance at Folsom State Prison, the visualizer follows Sam as he performs for inmates at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. Sam's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, also guest stars on the video as his onscreen companion.



"The night I got locked up, everything went wrong/ The night I got messed up, should've just stayed home/ Pickеd up my phone, what can I say?/ Well, I thought that you'd walk away/ But you stood by your man, Tammy Wynettе/ It hit the fan, you could've just quit/ Nah, but you showed me love/ You didn't go when the goin' got tough, the night I got locked up," Sam sings in the autobiographical chorus.



"Locked Up" was preceded by "Came the Closest," "Women in My Life" and "Outskirts," which is now in the top five of the country charts.



Tickets to Sam's ongoing Outskirts Tour are available now at samhunt.com.

