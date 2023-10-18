Sam Hunt previews new song, "Came the Closest"

Sam Hunt's new song "Came the Closest" is slated to release October 20, but you won't have to wait long for a sneak peek.



The country hitmaker has just shared a preview clip of the track on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"I cut my hair off/ I wore the tie/ I woke up at 7, came home at 5/ For a while I traded whiskey for Miller Lite/ I know your mama calls me polite/ Mr. Right/ Oh, but that ain't right, Sam sings in the piano-driven opening verse.



"'Cause I always gotta know/ What's behind the other door/ I'm never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday-mornin' man you were lookin' for/ Nobody's ever tied me down in a clapboard house/ With some kids and a bed of roses/ But you came the closest," he continues in the heartfelt chorus.



"Came the Closest" follows earlier releases "Women in My Life" and "Outskirts," the latter of which is in the top 40 of the country charts.



"Came the Closest" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.