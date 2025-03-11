Score one for 'Liar': Jelly Roll's record-setting #1

BBR Music Group
By Stephen Hubbard

Jelly Roll is dominating both major country charts with "Liar."

On the Billboard Country Airplay ranking, the second single from Beautifully Broken spends its fourth week at #1.

It's taken Jelly a little longer to top the Mediabase ranking, but he's finally done it after hanging out at #2 for six weeks.

He's set an impressive record in the process. Songs are ranked by the number of spins, and with 10,202, "Liar" has the most in any week ever, dating back to the chart's beginning in March 1994.

"Liar" is Jelly Roll's seventh country #1. He's currently in the middle of his Canadian tour, where he'll be until March 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!