Scotty McCreery heads to the beach with Hootie & the Blowfish for 'Bottle Rockets' video

Scotty McCreery's "Bottle Rockets" (Triple Tigers)
By Stephen Hubbard

Scotty McCreery's new video for "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & the Blowfish is out now, after premiering Friday on the Times Square Paramount billboard in New York City. 

The clip was filmed outside Charleston, South Carolina, on the Isle of Palms.
“Hanging out on the beach with Hootie & The Blowfish, one of my favorite bands of all time, and filming the video for ‘Bottle Rockets’ was just a perfect day for me,” Scotty says. “Darius [Rucker], Mark [Bryan], Dean [Felber], and Soni [Jim Sonefeld] are not only talented, but just great guys. I’ve been so excited at all that success that ‘Bottle Rockets’ has had so far, and I’m glad we were able to get together and create this video for everyone.”

"Bottle Rockets" is on Scotty's Scooter & Friends EP, which came out in July.

