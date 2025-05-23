Scotty McCreery and wife expecting second child this fall

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Andrea Dresdale

Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, is about to get a sibling.

Scotty and his wife, Gabi, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child this fall. They broke the news by posing with Avery, who's wearing a "Big Brother" sweatshirt. Gabi wrote in the comments, "A new best friend coming this fall!"

Scotty and Gabi tied the knot in June 2018; Avery was born in October 2022.

Scotty will kick off a brief run of shows in the U.K. on May 24, before returning the States to play the Opry and Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. He just released "Bottle Rockets," a collaboration with Hootie & the Blowfish.

