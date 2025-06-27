Scotty McCreery celebrates new EP with 'A Bottle of Wine'

Triple Tigers
By Stephen Hubbard

Scotty McCreery's new EP, Scooter & Friends, features special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice and R&B legend Charlie Wilson.

"Back home everyone calls me 'Scooter,' so since I'm singing with a few of my favorite artists, I decided to call this project Scooter & Friends," Scotty explains. "It's a fun collection of songs that are a little different from what I normally sing, yet they are still me. If the fans like it, maybe there will be a second volume in a few years."

Hootie & the Blowfish contribute vocals to Scotty's current hit, "Bottle Rockets," while Brice joins him on "Whiskey Said." Wilson's on "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine," which is out now.

Here's the track listing for Scooter & Friends, which comes out July 18:
"Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & the Blowfish
"Swim Up Bar"
"Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" featuring Charlie Wilson
"Whiskey Said" featuring Lee Brice
"Holding Down the Honky Tonk"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!