Scotty McCreery's certain he doesn't want to be a judge on 'American Idol'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

If there's one thing not on Scotty McCreery's bucket list, it's being a judge on American Idol.

Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her namesake talk show, Scotty shared why he's adamant about not judging contestants.

"I've been asked, 'Would you ever want to be a judge?' And I'm like, 'Absolutely not.' I don't want to do that," Scotty tells Jennifer. "I know what it feels like being on the stage being judged. I don't want to put that on somebody else."

The "Cab in a Solo" singer also recalled his favorite performance during his run on Idol's 10th season — singing Elvis Presley's "That's All Right" during rock 'n' roll week.

Not only did he enjoy performing the song, he also got high praise from Priscilla Presley

"The kicker was that Priscilla was there at the show and I got to talk with her kind of between commercial breaks. She looked at me and she said, 'Scotty, can I tell you something?' I said, 'Absolutely, Priscilla.' She said, 'Elvis would have loved you,'" the country star recounted.

You can watch Scotty's The Jennifer Hudson Show interview about American Idol and his latest album, Rise & Fall, now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

