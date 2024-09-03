Scotty McCreery's paying tribute to home state in a special way

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery is paying homage to his home state in a special way.

The Garner, North Carolina, native will drop an "NC State Version" of his new single, "Fall of Summer," on Friday.

"So I've seen y'all's videos shouting out your colleges and I know I've been singing NC State live, so I guess it's time to release the official version," Scotty announced in a video shared on social platform X.

"Fall of Summer - NC State Version" is available for presave now.

"Fall of Summer" is the second single off Scotty's latest album, Rise & Fall, and it's currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

To catch Scotty on the road on his ongoing Fall of Summer Tour, visit scottymccreery.com.

