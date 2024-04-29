Scotty returns to 'Idol' with "Cab in a Solo"

Disney/Eric McCandless

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery returned to American Idol on Sunday to perform his single "Cab in a Solo."

The homecoming was extra special for Scotty as the song had just hit #1 on the country charts, and his wife, Gabi, and son Avery were also in attendance.

After performing "Cab in a Solo," Scotty chatted with host Ryan Seacrest about his forthcoming new album, Rise & Fall, and being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member by Josh Turner.

You can watch the full performance and interview now on YouTube.

Rise & Fall arrives May 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!