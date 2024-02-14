Scotty, Sara, ERNEST + more tapped for Live In The Vineyard Goes Country

Country music's coming to wine country, y'all.



Live In The Vineyard Goes Country is headed to Napa Valley, California, April 23-25 with a star-studded performance lineup.



Artists on the bill include Scotty McCreery, Hailey Whitters, Sara Evans, Rodney Atkins, ERNEST, Larry Fleet, LoCash, Runaway June, Drew Baldridge, The Dryes, MacKenzie Porter and Lily Rose.



Big Loud Records' newly launched VIP Tailgate Takeover will feature performances from Hailey, ERNEST, Larry, Lily and other artists on its roster.



"As we unveil the lineup for this year's Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, we're reminded of the unique connection between music, wine, and the scenic beauty of Napa Valley," shares Bobbii Jacobs, founder of Live In the Vineyard Goes Country and president of FF Entertainment. "This event not only showcases the best in country music but also celebrates the spirit of Napa Valley's community and its rich cultural heritage."



"We're honored to bring together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers for an unforgettable experience that highlights the power of music to bring people together," he adds. "Our partnership with Visit Napa Valley and the support from our sponsors enable us to create a truly special event that contributes to the local community and elevates the music industry as a whole."



For more information, head to liveinthevineyard.com/litvgc.

