For Shaboozey, being part of country music is a "dream come true"

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Being part of country music has been a long time coming for Shaboozey.

With "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" earning him his first country hit, Shaboozey says his dreams are finally unfolding after years of waiting and pining to be in the storytelling genre.

"It's exciting. You know, it's a dream come true for sure. Coming into this space, I was writing songs and didn't really know what they would be called or where to put it," Shaboozey tells ABC Audio. "I think I made a song called 'CMA' in 2016. And the lyric is, 'I love the Grammys,' but I kind of ... was like, 'Man, keep your Grammy. I want a CMA.'"

"So to be here doing this is awesome," he adds.

Shaboozey's recognition in country expanded on Monday when he earned his first-ever CMA Awards nominations: one for New Artist of the Year and one for Single of the Year for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Now he's another step closer to winning a CMA Award.

