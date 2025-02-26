Shaboozey keeps the buzz going, besting a Sam Hunt record

For someone's who's "Tipsy," Shaboozey's sure got a lot of stamina.

The Virginia native's track, also known as "A Bar Song," outpaces Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" to become the longest-reigning #1 by a solo artist on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for the week ending March 1.

Sam's smash lasted 34 weeks starting in 2017, while Shaboozey just clocked 35.

He still has a way to go to clinch the overall record, however. Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha made it 50 weeks with "Meant to Be" starting in December 2017.

