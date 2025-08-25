Shaboozey records song for 'The Long Walk' soundtrack

Shaboozey will be "walking" into movie theaters in September as part of the latest Stephen King film adaptation.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer has recorded a new song, "Took a Walk," for the end titles of the movie The Long Walk, which will be out Sept. 12. The song hits digital platforms Sept. 5.

Shaboozey first got involved with the project when Lionsgate, the studio releasing the movie, asked for permission to use his song "Last of My Kind" in the trailer. But after he saw the film, he was inspired to write a completely new song.

"I really felt for these characters. These guys seemingly have no future, but hold on tight to the idea of hope — a better life, a better world. It felt familiar," Shaboozey says in a statement. He collaborated on the song with, among others, Stephen J. Wilson, who also contributed guitar.

"The movie feels timeless and soulful, so I thought Stephen's guitar would be the perfect complement to leave fans with a song that feels timeless," Shaboozey adds.

Based on the 1979 novel The Long Walk, which King wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, the movie is set in a dystopian future where young men can win the prize of a lifetime by participating in an annual contest: They have to walk along a predetermined route, but if they don't maintain a speed of at least 3 miles an hour, they'll be shot. The walk ends when there's only one man left.

