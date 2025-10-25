Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover stolen while being transported

GEORGIA — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is missing a $180,000 luxury SUV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says a 2025 Land Rover Range Rover was being delivered to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when it was stolen, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

Effortless Motors, a California-based auto brokerage, confirmed that they customized the vehicle for and sold it to O’Neal.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say they arranged transportation to Louisiana through a third-party company. But a “sophisticated cyber-attack” targeted the transport company.

The Range Rover never arrived at its intended destination.

Our sister station learned from the sheriff’s office that GPS tracking suggests it’s possible the SUV is on a shipping container and is on its way to another country.

The sheriff’s office says the company, FirstLine Trucking LLC, reported that it had not dispatched the driver who claimed the assignment.

Investigators say an unauthorized person may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses.

Effortless Motors is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group