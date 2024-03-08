Sink your teeth into Paula Deen's Nana's apple bread

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

By Jeremy Chua

Love apples and breads? Well, Paula Deen's got just the dessert for you: Nana's apple bread.

The recipe, which hails from Paula's assistant Eddie's grandma, comprises ingredients white bread, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, milk and maple syrup. It's got a prep time of 30 minutes and a cook time of an hour.

"Eddie's mama was kind enough to share his nana's sweet recipe that he loved so much as a child," Paula shares on Facebook alongside a video of her making the apple bread from scratch.

You can find the full recipe now on Paula Deen's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!