Sip on The Pioneer Woman's refreshing Paloma Cocktail

Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

The summer heat can get pretty intense, there's no doubt about it. So what better way to cool down than with a glass of The Pioneer Woman's Paloma Cocktail?

Ready in five minutes, the easy-to-prepare drink uses ingredients such as fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, tequila blanco and grapefruit soda.  

"It's hot hot hot...the perfect day/evening for a Paloma! Why is it that I don't like grapefruit but I love grapefruit juice?" The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond shares on Facebook.

What are you waiting for? You can make your refreshing Paloma Cocktail now by visiting thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!