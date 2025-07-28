The Six Million Dollar Man: George Strait's impressive flood relief donation

George Strait raised more than $6.25 million for Texas flood relief with his Strait to the Heart benefit Sunday in Boerne, Texas.

King George treated the sold-out crowd of 1,200 to a set that included hits like "All My Exes," "The Chair" and "Amarillo by Morning," as well as surprise appearances by Garth Brooks on "The Fireman," Jamey Johnson on "Give It Away," and Dean Dillion and son Bubba Strait on "Here for a Good Time."

Riley Green, Randy Houser, Hudson Westbrook, Ray Benson and others were also part of the show.

You can still make donations to the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund online.

