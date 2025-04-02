Snag some of Ella Langley's style with her Sunset Rodeo collection

You can now add a little bit of Ella Langley's style to your phone, as the CMA Award winner rolls out her new partnership with PopSockets.

In addition to nine versions of the popular phone handles, Ella's Sunset Rodeo collection includes two PowerPacks, four cases, a bolo tie cross-body strap and two PopWallets, all featuring "bold designs with country western flair."

"It's been such a fun process collaborating with PopSockets," Ella says. "This collection works with so many different styles and elevates any look I put together."

"I love that we mixed bold, western elements with a touch of glam," she continues. "The looks are classic and full of character. These accessories complete my style whether I am at the studio, capturing content at home, or performing on stage. I hope the fans love what we've created!"

Everything in the collection runs between $30 and $40 and is available online.

Ella's currently climbing the country chart with "weren't for the wind," her follow-up to her breakthrough hit, "you look like you love me."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.