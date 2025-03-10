Springfield, Ohio 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Springfield, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 59 °F, low of 37 °F (47% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 63 °F, low of 43 °F (54% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 64 °F, low of 43 °F (65% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 59 °F, low of 52 °F (79% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (62% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (54% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 54 °F, low of 42 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM