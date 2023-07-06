Star-studded CMA Fest documentary to air on ABC

Courtesy of CMA/ABC

By Jeremy Chua

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair is set to make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18, on ABC.

The 75-minute documentary, which premiered on Hulu July 5, chronicles CMA Fest's storied history and the road leading to its 50th anniversary.

Featured in the film are exclusive archival footage of the festival's early years as well as interviews with Carrie UnderwoodLuke CombsThomas RhettLuke BryanDolly PartonMiranda LambertReba McEntireBlake SheltonKeith UrbanDierks BentleyCarly PearceLainey WilsonWynonna Judd and more.

During the broadcast debut, viewers will also get to watch a stirring performance of "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw and students from four schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools. The video was filmed during CMA Fest in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!