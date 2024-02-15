Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, member of Big Red Machine era, dies at 73

Don Gullett, pitching coach of the Cincinnati Reds poses during media day at Ed Smith Stadium Complex in Sarasota, Florida.

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer has died.

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed today that the Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Don Gullett died today in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach, and minor league instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in the post. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city, and his community will never be forgotten.”

Gullett pitched during the Reds’ Big Red Machine era in the 1970s, winning two World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. Gullett returned to the Reds in 1993 and served as the club’s pitching coach through 2005. He was 73-years-old.

