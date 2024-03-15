‘Many significant injuries;’ Travel warning issued after storms tore through Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Indiana State Police (ISP) said there are “many significant injuries” after a reported tornado tore through Winchester, Indiana on Thursday.

It was part of a storm system that also unleashed suspected tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses in Ohio, especially in Logan County.

“There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don’t know the number,” Douglas Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent, told reporters just before midnight Thursday. “I don’t know where they are. I don’t know what those injuries are. There’s a lot that we don’t know.

Earlier Thursday night, state police said they were investigating reports of deaths, but Carter said at a news conference that there were “no known fatalities,” the Associated Press reports.

The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated Thursday night after a storm damaged dozens of homes and injured multiple people.

They said that Randolph and Delaware counties suffered the most damage Thursday night, according to a spokesperson.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued a travel warning for Randolph County.

They are asking people to do the following:

Refrain from all travel

Comply with necessary emergency measures

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

ISP said in a statement on social media that traffic will be limited to essential personnel only.

These roads will be closed:

State Route 32 from U.S. 27 will be closed.

U.S. 27 will be closed between Country Road 100 South and Country Road 300 North.

They said semi-traffic will be diverted from U.S. 27 at U.S. 36 and State Route 28.

Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said that he and his wife were hunkered in a closet during the twister, which about 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to the AP.

“I’m shaken; it’s overwhelming. I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens,” he said.” I’ve never that sound before; I don’t want to hear it again.”

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

