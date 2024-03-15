‘Many significant injuries;’ Travel warning issued after storms tore through Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Indiana State Police (ISP) said there are “many significant injuries” after a reported tornado tore through Winchester, Indiana on Thursday.
>>PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley
It was part of a storm system that also unleashed suspected tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses in Ohio, especially in Logan County.
“There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don’t know the number,” Douglas Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent, told reporters just before midnight Thursday. “I don’t know where they are. I don’t know what those injuries are. There’s a lot that we don’t know.
Earlier Thursday night, state police said they were investigating reports of deaths, but Carter said at a news conference that there were “no known fatalities,” the Associated Press reports.
>>RELATED: Fatalities confirmed in Logan County; Storm-related damage, injuries reported across region
The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated Thursday night after a storm damaged dozens of homes and injured multiple people.
They said that Randolph and Delaware counties suffered the most damage Thursday night, according to a spokesperson.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued a travel warning for Randolph County.
They are asking people to do the following:
- Refrain from all travel
- Comply with necessary emergency measures
- Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans
- Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
>>RELATED: Indiana governor issues condolences to those impacted by Randolph County storms
ISP said in a statement on social media that traffic will be limited to essential personnel only.
These roads will be closed:
- State Route 32 from U.S. 27 will be closed.
- U.S. 27 will be closed between Country Road 100 South and Country Road 300 North.
They said semi-traffic will be diverted from U.S. 27 at U.S. 36 and State Route 28.
>>RELATED: Tornado reportedly touches down in Indiana, damaging multiple homes
Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said that he and his wife were hunkered in a closet during the twister, which about 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to the AP.
“I’m shaken; it’s overwhelming. I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens,” he said.” I’ve never that sound before; I don’t want to hear it again.”
We will continue to provide updates on this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group