Reds Opening Day in full swing, full day of festivities planned for start 2024 season

Reds Opening Day

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is the place to be today, with the city’s unofficial holiday already kicking off at Great American Ball Park.

Reds Opening Day is already in full swing, and this year’s ball game menu is what we are talking about today.

Xavier Hershovitz got to try four of the new menu items, the Bratter Up, the Loaded Nacho Burger, The Big Red Dog, and the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.

Those who may not be in the ballpark, but want a chance to win some swag can take part in the Reds 50/50 raffle.

The festivities planned for today include a block party at the banks from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade at noon.

The Gates at Great American Ball Park will open at 2:10 p.m. and pre-game ceremonies will start around 3:30 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will throw the first pitch of the 2024 Season against the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m.


