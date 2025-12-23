State can’t use unclaimed funds for new Browns stadium, judge rules

CLEVELAND — A judge granted a 14-day temporary restraining order today, halting the transfer of $600 million in Unclaimed Funds to the Cleveland Browns, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026.

Former Ohio Attorney General Mark Dann requested the restraining order, arguing that utilizing Unclaimed Funds violates constitutional rights since the money belongs to Ohio residents, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Unclaimed Funds in Ohio can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed insurance payments, or money from class action lawsuits that have not been claimed.

These funds accumulate in the state’s treasury, and people can prove ownership to retrieve their money.

Currently, Ohio has more than $4 billion in Unclaimed Funds, with a significant portion consisting of amounts less than $20.

Lawmakers previously approved a plan to use $1.7 billion from this fund to support sports and cultural projects throughout the state, focusing on money that has been unclaimed for at least ten years.

The first $600 million of the approved funds was earmarked for a project involving the Cleveland Browns in Brook Park.

A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026, to further determine the legal standing of the proposed transfer of Unclaimed Funds.

