'Stay Country or Die Tryin'' is Blake Shelton's 31st #1

Blake Shelton's second single from For Recreational Use Only is now the 31st #1 of his career.

"I've been around long enough to know you never take moments like this for granted, and a number one radio single is always worth celebrating," he says. "I love this song, and I'm so grateful the fans do too. There's no better way to kick off the Vegas residency on Thursday than with 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'' at the top of the charts."

Blake's set to play eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Jan. 15-31.

“This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions," he vows.

Blake scored his 30th #1 with "Texas" back in May.

