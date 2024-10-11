Surprise: Jelly Roll drops deluxe 'Beautifully Broken' with Keith Urban, ERNEST collabs

Jelly Roll's broken out a Beautifully Broken surprise.



Beautifully Broken arrived Friday morning, before getting the deluxe treatment a few hours later as Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces). It features the original 22 tracks and six additional songs, including collabs with Keith Urban ("Don't Want To") and ERNEST ("Devil Down"), as well as his earlier released "Lonely Road" with mgk.



Jelly's new record is primarily anchored on themes of hope, love and encouragement, with songs such as its lead single, "I Am Not Okay," "Winning Streak," "Unpretty" and "What's Wrong With Me."



"There was a moment in the writing process of this album I quit trying to write my story and I [started] trying to write other people's story and it changed the entire trajectory of the album," Jelly recalls in an Instagram video. "I hope y'all feel that when y'all take the time to listen to it."



Jelly's currently on his Beautifully Broken Tour, with upcoming shows in Louisville, Wichita, Springfield and Tulsa. You can grab tickets now at jellyroll615.com.



Here's the Beautifully Broken track list:

"Winning Streak"

"Burning"

"Heart of Stone"

"I Am Not Okay"

"When the Drugs Don't Work" (with Ilsey)

"Higher Than Heaven" (with Wiz Khalifa)

"Liar"

"Everyone Bleeds"

"Get By"

"Unpretty"

"Grace"

"What It Takes"

"Hey Mama"

"Time of Day" (with mgk)

"Born Again"

"Guilty"

"Little Light"

"Hear Me Out"

"Woman"

"Smile So Much"

"My Cross"

"What's Wrong With Me"

"Take a Bow" (with Halsey)

"Don't Want To" (with Keith Urban)

"Devil Down" (with ERNEST)

"Really Gone" (with Russ)

"Past Yesterday" (with Skylar Grey)

"Lonely Road" (with Jelly Roll)

