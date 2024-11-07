Surprise: Zach Bryan's dropped a new song

Zach Bryan has surprise-dropped a new track, "The World's a Giant."



The "Something in the Orange" singer didn't give fans much of a heads-up, hopping on Instagram Wednesday to share his release plan.



"Worlds been a bit heavy lately, new music tonight," he wrote in an Instagram Story, which featured a live studio snippet of "The World's a Giant."



On the personal front, Zach and his yearlong girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, broke up in October.



"I've had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," Zach told fans in an Instagram Story shared after the breakup. "I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be."

Like many of his songs, "The World's a Guitar," which Zach wrote alone, fleshes out his heart and offers a personal reflection on life, romance and everything in between.



"There's guitars ringin' now from the top floor of this house/ That I've learned to rest my soul inside/ Be still, be quiet, this world's a giant/ That I don't feel like facing tonight/ I don't have the words yet, I'll smoke a cigarette/ Even though she'll smell it on my breath/ I say I want kids even though I can't quit/ The things that make me childish," Zach sings in the opening verse.

"The World's a Giant" is out now on digital platforms.

Zach's up for Musical Event of the Year with his Kacey Musgraves collab, "I Remember Everything," at the 2024 CMA Awards. The show airs Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

