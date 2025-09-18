Take a NightFlight Expedition at Dollywood in 2026

Dollywood will unveil its most expensive attraction ever, NightFlight Expedition, in the spring of 2026.

The first-of-its kind ride will be housed in a 44,000-square-foot temperature-controlled facility in the park's Wildwood Grove area.

Billed as the "world’s first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride," the 5 1/2-minute experience features a night flight over the Smoky Mountains, a whitewater raft excursion, a mountain climb via roller coaster and a boat ride on a lake.

“I’m just so proud that Dollywood has grown so much in its first 40 years that we’re able to add a ride like NightFlight Expedition,” Dolly Parton said via video. “I have no doubt it’s going to be a huge part of Dollywood’s next 40 years. We’re always trying to take the natural beauty of the Smokies and make it part of everything we’re doing in the park, and they’ve definitely been able to do it with this ride."

Though she's typically at the park for major events, this time Dolly made her comments via video, explaining she's recovering from a kidney infection.

“A lot of people ask me about my favorite season in the Smokies, but no one ever asks me what my favorite time of day is," she continued. "Our new ride sends you out into the mountains at night, which is the time that I think they really come to life!"

NightFlight Expedition comes with a price tag of more than $50 million, boasting an "amphibious ride vehicle" that "interacts with vivid multimedia projections, dynamic onboard and offboard audio, as well as special lighting effects, to immerse guests in an extraordinary Smoky Mountain adventure."

