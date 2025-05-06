Tattoos you: Brantley Gilbert extends tour

Brantley Gilbert is going to cover more of the U.S. in Tattoos.

He's extending his Tattoos tour into the summer, with dates scheduled through Sept. 11, including several festivals. Brantley wrote on Instagram, "The Tattoos Tour ain't over! We're coming to a town near you this summer... Presales begin today, 5/6 at 12 PM local time. General onsale begins this Friday, 5/9 at 10am local time."

Brantley's special guests will include Travis Denning, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Jackson Dean.

The first leg of the tour launched in late February. It's in support of Brantley's current album, Tattoos, which was released in September 2024.

