Ten legendary ACM winners set to play the 60th awards in Texas

Academy of Country Music
By Stephen Hubbard

Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda LambertRascal Flatts and Wynonna Judd all join the performance lineup for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in the Lone Star State in May.

Reba McEntire is set to host the celebration of six decades of country music live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM previously announced that Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson would also play. Look for more details about the expanded 2 1/2-hour show to be revealed the last week of April.

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards air Thursday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

