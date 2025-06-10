From 'Tennessee Orange' to 'AIO' blue, you can color Megan Moroney #1

Now that "Am I Okay?" is officially #1 on the country chart, it's probably safe to say the answer for Megan Moroney is yes.

The title track of her second album has become her second #1, following in the footsteps of her debut single, "Tennessee Orange."

"CHECKED MY PULSE & AM I OKAY? IS #1 ON COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!" she shared on her socials. "thank you so much to my radio friends & my wonderful team & to @jessiejodillon & @lukerobert for writing it with me & last but not least the best fans in the world :,)"

"i have thoroughly enjoyed making 'AIO blue' my entire personality," she added. "love yall so much thank u thank u thank uuuuuuuu <333333"

Megan's follow-up, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney, is already making its way up the chart as she continues her Am I Okay? Tour.

