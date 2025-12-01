'That Crazy Elf' is terrorizing Brad Paisley's 'Snow Globe Town'

Brad Paisley's 'Snow Globe Town' (Huckleberry/Mercury Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

As mischievous elves start to appear in homes around the world this time of year, Brad Paisley needs to get a thing or two off his chest.

He says he's been terrorized by descendants of the Elf on the Shelf for years.

"Our elves are nuts," Brad says. "You know, if you look back at my Instagram history, there's some of them documented. Like they'll frequently fill an entire shower, like a walk-in shower, with those little plastic balls from a ball pit. Like they've launched themselves with a slingshot into the big window in the house."

Brad says things only get crazier as Dec. 25 approaches.

"They have a big concert usually, like the day before they leave," he says. "All the action figures in the house are lined up as an audience, and they're playing and jamming on the stage. They're, you know, I don't know, they're a problem."

You can experience Brad's full complaint — set to music — via "That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)" from his new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!